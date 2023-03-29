D.J. Hernandez, the brother of the late former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez, was arrested earlier in March for disorderly conduct and charged with second degree breach of peace after an incident at ESPN's campus in Bristol, Conn., according to USA Today.

He allegedly threw a bag containing a brick with a hand-written note attached to it after being turned away by security at the sports network's campus on March 23. According to an incident report by the Bristol Police Department, officers responded to a well-being call concerning D.J. Hernandez after he had made concerning statements about damaging property at the state capitol and at ESPN.

He had taken an Uber to ESPN's campus, but instructed his driver to leave after being told by security he could not enter. As the vehicle was turning around, Hernandez then allegedly exited the vehicle and threw a plastic bag containing a note that angrily criticized ESPN and the mainstream media in general.

"To all media outlets, it's about time you all realeyes (sic) the affect (sic) media has on all family members," the note read. "Since you're a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez."

D.J. Hernandez has been issued a misdemeanor summons and has an April 6 hearing at New Britain Superior Court. In addition, he was also charged by Cheshire, Conn. police with reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit in a separate March 8 incident. He had allegedly told police that he was trying to get arrested "because he no longer wanted to stay at his mom's house," and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a mental health problem.

D.J. Hernandez, 36, is the older brother of former New England Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted in 2015 of murdering semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Hernandez killed himself in prison in 2017.

