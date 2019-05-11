Aaron Rodgers apparently set to make 'Game of Thrones' cameo in penultimate episode of HBO series
The Packers quarterback is apparently going to be in Westeros on Sunday
The Stark family won't be the only people from the North on "Game of Thrones" this week, and that's because Aaron Rodgers of the NFC North is expected to make a cameo on Sunday in what will be the penultimate episode for the HBO series.
Will he throw a spear through Cersei's heart from 80 yards away? Will he bring winter to King's Landing? Will he kill a key character just like [redacted] did in the third episode of Season 8?
That was dangerously close to a spoiler, and this is a spoiler-free story, so I'm going to stop asking ridiculous questions about what Rodgers' role might be this week.
Anyway, Rodgers is a huge fan of the show, and he's basically been hinting all season that he had a cameo coming up. After the second episode aired in April, Rodgers sent out a tweet that had a cryptic hashtag, "#episode5shouldbegood."
And just in case that tweet wasn't a good enough hint that he's going to be making a cameo, he came out and actually admitted it during an interview on the red carpet before the Kentucky Derby.
Although it's not clear when Rodgers filmed his cameo, we know the producers of the show definitely have his phone number, and that's because he did some promo work for "Game of Thrones" just before the start of Season 8.
Although Rodgers probably didn't have any say in what happens to his character, he does have a few preferences. During an interview with Dan Patrick in 2018, Rodgers was asked what he would want to happen in his scene if he were to ever make a cameo.
"I definitely want to be killed or in one of the steamy scenes for sure," Rodgers said.
If one of those two things happen to him on Sunday, it's almost certainly going to be death, and that's because this week's episode is starting to look like it's just going to be one huge battle, which means there probably won't be too many steamy scenes ... we think.
Anyway, Rodgers apparently picked a good episode to make his cameo, because it seems that things are going to get crazy on Sunday. According to Emilia Clarke, who can we can probably consider a pretty solid source considering she's the actress who plays Daenerys Targaryen, the May 12 episode is going to be "insane."
"Episode 5 is bigger," Clark told Jimmy Kimmel during a recent interview. "Episode 5 is, I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane. Find the biggest TV you can."
Although we have no idea what's going to happen to Rodgers on Sunday, you can bet we'll be talking about it next week, and that's because we've been recapping every Season 8 episode of "Game of Thrones" on the Pick Six Podcast. That recap comes every Tuesday, so make sure to look for that on May 14. If you want to listen to last week's recap, be sure to click here and scroll to the 34:50 mark of the podcast.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pierre-Paul to forgo neck surgery
Pierre-Paul likely won't be back on the field for months
-
Did Broncos player cause Steelers drama?
Shelby Harris would like some credit for breaking up the Steelers
-
Vikings, Rudolph end contract talks
Could Kyle Rudolph be on his way out of Minnesota?
-
Patriots add Inman at wide receiver
It's been a busy week of free agency for the Patriots
-
GM: Browns fans better than Packers fans
To be fair, it takes unconditional love to support the Browns from 2015-2017, the bleakest...
-
Next moves: Why Dez is a fit in Seattle
Plenty of teams are a move away, but it's easier said than done