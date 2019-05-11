Aaron Rodgers apparently set to make 'Game of Thrones' cameo in penultimate episode of HBO series

The Stark family won't be the only people from the North on "Game of Thrones" this week, and that's because Aaron Rodgers of the NFC North is expected to make a cameo on Sunday in what will be the penultimate episode for the HBO series.

Will he throw a spear through Cersei's heart from 80 yards away? Will he bring winter to King's Landing? Will he kill a key character just like [redacted] did in the third episode of Season 8?

That was dangerously close to a spoiler, and this is a spoiler-free story, so I'm going to stop asking ridiculous questions about what Rodgers' role might be this week.

Anyway, Rodgers is a huge fan of the show, and he's basically been hinting all season that he had a cameo coming up. After the second episode aired in April, Rodgers sent out a tweet that had a cryptic hashtag, "#episode5shouldbegood."

24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones #iwaswatching #4moreepisodes #episode5shouldbegood # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 22, 2019

And just in case that tweet wasn't a good enough hint that he's going to be making a cameo, he came out and actually admitted it during an interview on the red carpet before the Kentucky Derby.

Although it's not clear when Rodgers filmed his cameo, we know the producers of the show definitely have his phone number, and that's because he did some promo work for "Game of Thrones" just before the start of Season 8.

Time for the Season 1 play by play with Lord @AaronRodgers12 of Greenwater Bay.



Your Binge #ForTheThrone continues with “The Pointy End,” “Baelor,” and “Fire and Blood.” https://t.co/crYx3Euc9u pic.twitter.com/L95Yy8X0q2 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 23, 2018

Although Rodgers probably didn't have any say in what happens to his character, he does have a few preferences. During an interview with Dan Patrick in 2018, Rodgers was asked what he would want to happen in his scene if he were to ever make a cameo.

"I definitely want to be killed or in one of the steamy scenes for sure," Rodgers said.

If one of those two things happen to him on Sunday, it's almost certainly going to be death, and that's because this week's episode is starting to look like it's just going to be one huge battle, which means there probably won't be too many steamy scenes ... we think.

Anyway, Rodgers apparently picked a good episode to make his cameo, because it seems that things are going to get crazy on Sunday. According to Emilia Clarke, who can we can probably consider a pretty solid source considering she's the actress who plays Daenerys Targaryen, the May 12 episode is going to be "insane."

"Episode 5 is bigger," Clark told Jimmy Kimmel during a recent interview. "Episode 5 is, I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane. Find the biggest TV you can."

Although we have no idea what's going to happen to Rodgers on Sunday, you can bet we'll be talking about it next week, and that's because we've been recapping every Season 8 episode of "Game of Thrones" on the Pick Six Podcast. That recap comes every Tuesday, so make sure to look for that on May 14. If you want to listen to last week's recap, be sure to click here and scroll to the 34:50 mark of the podcast.