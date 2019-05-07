Pick Six Podcast: Browns can afford to overpay for Eric Berry; where do other top free agents fit?

Starting this week, NFL teams can sign veteran free agents without affecting their future compensatory draft picks, and there are a handful of big names still sitting on the market, from Eric Berry and Ezekiel Ansah to Jamie Collins and Ndamukong Suh.

In advance of perhaps the last big wave of offseason signings, we predicted where the top 10 remaining unsigned players will end up.

On Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough broke down the predictions and dissected the market, with Berry to the Cleveland Browns as one of the bigger moves on the forecast.

"If you look at teams with the most cap space, the Browns are fifth there," Wagner-McGough noted. "It feels like if someone's going to overpay for a safety, they could afford to do it."

Cleveland, after all, was hot in pursuit of another Pro Bowl safety in Earl Thomas earlier this offseason, but with the rival Baltimore Ravens landing him instead, the Browns look like serious candidates to make additional noise at the back end of the secondary.

Among the other predicted moves endorsed by the Pick Six crew: Michael Crabtree to the Green Bay Packers and Derrick Morgan to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former essentially plays like a tight end these days, Breech noted, but that could be just the kind of possession target Aaron Rodgers would embrace. Morgan, meanwhile, makes sense in Steel City after Pittsburgh shied away from adding much edge help through the 2019 draft, Wilson said.

Catch the complete breakdown of the top remaining free agents, plus more NFL news and notes, on the show: