Aaron Rodgers has been pretty quiet on social media over the past five months, but on Thursday, he decided to use the platform to respond to a recent report from CNN that suggested that he once shared conspiracy theories about Sandy Hook.

In a lengthy post to X, Rodgers referred to the events at Sandy Hook as an "aboslute tragedy."

"As I'm on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy," Rodgers wrote. "I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community."

Twenty children and six adults lost their lives in December 2012 when a shooter opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

CNN had reported on Wednesday that Rodgers had "shared deranged conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting not being real" during private conversations with a reporter at the 2013 Kentucky Derby. During those conversations, Rodgers apparently claimed that Sandy Hook "was actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it."

Although Rodgers shared his statement on social media, he didn't specifically address whether the conversations that were mentioned in the CNN report actually took place.

Rodgers has been in the spotlight for most of the week and that all started on Tuesday when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that that he was considering the Jets quarterback to be his running mate in his bid for president. Kennedy is expected to make an announcement about his vice president on March 26. Besides Rodgers, Kennedy is also considering former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura for the job, according to the New York Times.

Kennedy is making his vice presidential announcement in Oakland, Calif., which is about three hours away from where Rodgers grew up in Chico, Calif.