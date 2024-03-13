Aaron Rodgers is set to return to the field as the New York Jets' quarterback in 2024. He might also be vying for a seat in the White House. Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recently approached Rodgers about potentially serving as his running mate for November's election, according to the New York Times, and the former NFL MVP has "welcomed the overtures."

Kennedy confirmed to CBS News Tuesday that he's already selected his vice presidential running mate since some states require independent candidates to appear on the ballot. Rodgers and former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura were two of his admitted top choices. Kennedy has yet to reveal the identity of his VP candidate selection, though he plans to reveal his decision March 26 in Oakland, according to his campaign.

Rodgers, 40, has talked "pretty continuously" with Kennedy for the past month, the politician told the Times, confirming the longtime Green Bay Packers star is on a short list of potential VP candidates alongside former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura. It's unclear if Rodgers has been formally offered the position, the Times reports, but the quarterback's "star power and independent zeal" are considered potential assets to Kennedy's effort to upset Donald J. Trump and current President Joe Biden in 2024's election.

Rodgers has publicly supported Kennedy in the past, indicating he planned to vote for the environmental lawyer in 2024, and advocating for the politician's stances on vaccinations and "medical freedom." Kennedy, who is the son of former U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, has been outwardly critical of the public health industry.

Rodgers, who missed nearly all of the 2023 NFL season with a torn Achilles, has said before he's "an athlete, not an activist," but has repeatedly shared opinions on public and political issues while appearing on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show." His representation did not return The New York Times' immediate request for comment on a potential vice presidential bid, though Kennedy is expected to officially announce a running mate in the coming weeks.

Jets teammate Sauce Gardner has since weighed in on the news, joking on X (formerly Twitter) that Rodgers' potential VP bid is "why he ain't been answering my text messages."