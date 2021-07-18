One of the big questions still hanging over the NFL as training camps across the league are on the verge of opening up surrounds Aaron Rodgers and his current situation with the Packers. The reigning NFL MVP has made it clear that he'd like to be traded, but the club has been resistant in that request in hopes of smoothing things over and keeping Rodgers in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.

Rodgers sat out all of the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason, leaving the football world wondering if he plans to continue his holdout into training camp. One Packer who thinks Rodgers will, in fact, be there when the Packers open up camp on July 27 is tight end Marcedes Lewis, who has played alongside the quarterback for the past three seasons.

"I think so," Lewis told TMZ when asked if Rodgers will show up. "I hope so. I hope to see my guy there."

During a golf matchup against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson earlier this month, Rodgers was asked whether or not he'd attend Packers camp and the quarterback said he'd figure that out "in a couple of weeks." More recently, he vacationed in Montana alongside former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk, who also believes Rodgers will play for the Packers in 2021.

Of course, the only one who truly knows how this saga will play out leading into camp is Rodgers. While the likes of Lewis and Hawk think and hope Rodgers will be with the team when they open up camp, neither one is speaking with any type of certainty. That cloud of mystery surrounding how Rodgers will move forward has been a steady theme throughout the offseason ever since his desires to be traded surfaced.

While July 27 is certainly a date that folks in Green Bay should have circled, the two sides clearly have some things to air out if there is any hope for Rodgers continuing his playing career with the Packers in 2021 and beyond.