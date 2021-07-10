Days after refusing to commit to a return to the Packers this season, Aaron Rodgers was asked yet again Saturday about his immediate NFL future. And yet again, the reigning MVP declined to say whether he intends to play in Green Bay, if at all. In between rounds at the American Century Championship golf outing in Nevada, Rodgers told NBC Sports he plans to decide on his 2021 plans in "a couple weeks," right around the time the Packers are set to report to training camp.

"Well, I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this week," Rodgers said when asked of his plans for the season. "And then I'm gonna get back to working out and figure things out in a couple weeks."

In other words, don't expect to gain clarity on the quarterback's standing in Green Bay until later this month at the earliest. Since losing a second straight NFC Championship Game in January, Rodgers has hinted that his Packers future is unclear and grown increasingly vague about his role with the team, despite the fact he's under contract through 2023.

Amid various reports of his displeasure with the front office, as well as an apparent desire to be traded elsewhere, Rodgers has refused to publicly deny suggestions he wants out, pointing to a "philosophical" difference with Packers brass, skipping the team's mandatory minicamp and then -- just this past week -- saying he's unsure who the Packers QB will be this season.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that Rodgers is content sitting out until late summer and watching the Packers "squirm" as he decides on his future. The QB has reportedly pondered retirement as a means of forcing a trade. According to La Canfora, Rodgers is probably a long shot to report to the first day of camp as well.

"Rodgers has told those he trusts that he is done with the Packers, won't play for them again, has no intention of showing up for any of their football activities -- voluntary or mandatory," La Canfora wrote in June. "Could that change by, say, August? Perhaps. Rodgers himself won't know exactly what he is feeling about sitting out training camp until he actually does it."