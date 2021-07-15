With just 12 days to go until the Packers report for training camp, we're still at a point where no one seems to know whether Aaron Rodgers is actually going to show up.

During a golf match against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson earlier this month, Rodgers said he was going to figure things out in "a couple weeks." After the match was over, Rodgers spent a week vacationing in Montana, which is notable, because of who he was with: The reigning NFL MVP spent seven days with former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk.

After spending that much time with the QB, Hawk has a prediction about how this is all going to play out: His hunch is that Rodgers is actually going to play for the Packers this year.

"What have I said from the start? I said, 'I don't see him playing anywhere else.' That's what I said, right?" Hawk said recently on The Pat McAfee Show. "I don't see Green Bay trading him, I don't see that happening, I don't know how it has to work, but yeah, I still feel like he's going to be in Green Bay."

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean you should go out and celebrate if you're a Packers fans and that's mostly because Hawk isn't 100% sure that this situation is going to end the way he thinks it's going to end.

"I was there for a week [with Rodgers] and I still don't know," Hawk said. "I don't know if anyone has any answers. I don't know how either side feels. I don't know if they're making progress, but either way, they have to make progress one way or the other before camp starts."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

If Rodgers isn't offering any clues to his best friends about his situation, then you can bet that no one else has any idea what's going on. Although Rodgers said he'd make a decision in a "couple of weeks," he apparently didn't share that information with Hawk.

"I have no idea about time frames, but it's like anything else, there has to be a deadline," Hawk said.

The soft deadline is July 27 and that's because that's the date the Packer report to training camp. If Rodgers is a no-show, the Packers would probably want to see him by Sept. 7 at the absolute latest so that he could get a full week of practice in before Green Bay's opener against the Saints.

Even though Rodgers hasn't been practicing with the Packers, he has been staying in good shape.

"I think Aaron looks great," Hawk said. "He seems mentally in a good spot. He can still sling the ball."

If you need proof that Rodgers can still sling the ball, just check out this clip from his golf outing in Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

One thing that Hawk did say about Rodgers is that his competitive juices got flowing during his match against Brady and Mickelson, a match that Rodgers won with partner Bryson DeChambeau.

"So you saw The Match? He wanted to win. You can see when somebody wants to win," Hawk said. "I think he was very happy he won. He likes to compete. Does that look like a guy who's going to sit out and retire to you?"

If Rodgers isn't going to sit out, that means he's going to play, but no one seems to know which team he's going to play for. Rodgers and Hawk spent nine seasons together in Green Bay and they just vacationed together for a week, so it's definitely worth something to hear Hawk say that the most likely scenario is that this all ends with Rodgers returning to the Packers.