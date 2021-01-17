Aaron Rodgers continues his mastery of the postseason, tying an NFL record for consecutive games with multiple passing touchdowns in the playoffs -- matching Joe Flacco's mark with eight -- in the Green Bay Packers' 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Flacco's streak is still active, as he hasn't played a postseason game since January of 2015.

Rodgers tied the record with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 6:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, a pass that sealed Green Bay's second consecutive appearance in the NFC Championship game. Rodgers finished 23 of 36 for 296 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 108.1 passer rating.

Rodgers has 42 passing touchdowns in his playoff career, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning for fourth-most in NFL history. He also had a rushing touchdown in the win, tying Colin Kaepernick, Donovan McNabb, and Kordell Stewart for postseason rushing touchdowns for quarterbacks with four -- sixth-most in NFL history. That was Rodgers' first postseason rushing touchdown since the 2010 NFC Championship game (the Packers went on to win the Super Bowl that season).

The Packers put up 484 yards of offense against a Rams defense that didn't allow 400 yards to any opponent all year. Los Angeles allowed the fewest total yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns in the NFL this season -- making Rodgers' performance even more impressive.

Rodgers will be starting in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field for the first time in his career, making his fifth conference championship game start since becoming the Packers starting quarterback in 2008. He'll have an opportunity to surpass Flacco's record and own it himself next weekend.