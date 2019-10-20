Adam Thielen ruled out with hamstring injury after highlight touchdown catch
Thielen is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Lions
Adam Thielen has been ruled out for the rest of the Vikings Week 7 matchup with the Lions after suffering a hamstring injury.
The Minnesota receiver was able to put the Vikings on the board at the 5:25 mark in the opening quarter after quarterback Kirk Cousins rolled out and complete a 25-yard touchdown pass to Thielen. He extended, toe-tapped in the back of the end zone to complete the catch, but then slid out of bounds and into the stands.
Thielen was immediately showing discomfort upon making the touchdown grab, was slow to get off the field as he was helped by trainers and had a noticeable limp.
Thielen was originally labeled as questionable to return, but in the second half the Vikings downgraded him to out for the rest of the contest. Coming into this matchup, Thielen had 26 receptions for 366 yards and five touchdowns.
