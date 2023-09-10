This summer saw a flurry of contract activity for some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

First, Jalen Hurts became the highest-paid quarterback in history. Then Lamar Jackson. Justin Herbert topped him at the start of training camp. And Thursday, Joe Burrow reset the market by earning a deal worth $55 million in average annual value (AAV). The NFL season is now underway, but there could still be some shakeup near the top of the market.

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has gone from the top spot in the quarterback rankings down to eighth in terms of AAV in a span of three years. But there were whispers throughout training camp that Mahomes and the Chiefs could rework his deal following another Super Bowl victory.

Mahomes could see a pay bump that would result in him re-entering the top-five in terms of AAV, somewhere at or beyond the $50 million per year mark.

Mahomes signed a 10-year contract with the Chiefs in 2020 worth $450 million. It was the highest AAV for a player in NFL history at the time, and the total value of the contract continues to be a record. While the structure and cash flow of the deal is hardly player-friendly considering Mahomes' greatness, it allowed the Chiefs to continue to build a championship-caliber roster around their quarterback.

But all along it's been understood by all sides that as long as Mahomes continues his elite-level play, his contract would be adjusted to reward his play and keep him near the top of the market. Now, with a top-line jump of $10 million over three years, it would seem it's about that time.

Quarterbacks ahead of Mahomes on the AAV chart are: Burrow, Herbert, Jackson, Hurts, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson.