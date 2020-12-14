The Washington Football Team was forced to make yet another change under center on Sunday. Alex Smith injured his right leg during the first half of Washington's Week 14 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and even left for the locker room before the conclusion of the second quarter. This was especially worrisome because Smith's right leg is the same one that he severely injured a few years ago that almost cost him his career. Fox's broadcast crew reported that Smith's injury was specifically a calf injury, and the training staff continued to work on him through the second half to try to loosen up his right leg.

Smith had struggled before suffering the leg injury, as he completed 8 of 19 passes for 57 yards and one interception in the first half. With Smith out, second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins stepped in. He completed 7 of 12 passes for 51 yards, and didn't look too impressive. Haskins almost threw an interception on his own 14-yard line late in the fourth quarter after he soared a pass over the head of Terry McLaurin, but it was ruled incomplete after Jimmie Ward failed to corral possession before the ball hit the ground.

After the game, Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Smith indeed had tightness in his calf and couldn't get it loose, according to ESPN's John Keim. It's too early to speculate on if he will be able to start in Week 15. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Smith was diagnosed with a calf strain "that seems somewhat mild," and X-rays were negative.

Haskins started the first four games of the 2020 season and completed 61 percent of his passes for 939 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He was then benched for Kyle Allen, who fractured his ankle against the New York Giants in Week 9, which opened the door for Smith to return. With Washington now in control of its own destiny moving forward, Smith's health situation is one to keep an eye on.