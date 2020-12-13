The Washington Football Team has been forced to make yet another change under center. Alex Smith injured his right leg in the first half of Washington's Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and even left for the locker room early before the conclusion of the second quarter. This is especially worrisome because Smith's right leg is the same one that he severely injured a few years ago that almost cost him his career.

Fox's broadcast crew reported that Smith's injury was specifically a calf injury and that the training staff will continue to work on him to try to loosen up that right leg. With Smith out, second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins steps in. Haskins started the first four games of the 2020 season and completed 61 percent of his passes for 939 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He was then benched for Kyle Allen, who fractured his ankle against the New York Giants in Week 9, which opened the door for Smith to return.

Smith had struggled on Sunday before suffering the leg injury, as he completed 8 of 19 passes for 57 yards and one interception in the first half. During Washington's first drive of the third quarter, he was seen pacing the sideline trying to loosen up.