Antonio Brown says 'the game needs me,' hints he wants to play for a fourth team in 2019

Antonio Brown has made a headlining habit of changing his mind in 2019, so it should come as no surprise to anyone who's followed his saga that the polarizing wide receiver is hinting a return to the NFL.

Days after his release from the New England Patriots and claiming he "will not be playing in the NFL anymore," the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders castoff took to Twitter on Thursday with a trio of suggestions that he's actually not done with football.

First, Brown said he's "still the best, so why stop now?" Then he retweeted a comedian's proposal that he try playing for four different teams in one season. And then he capped it off with this: "The game need me; I'm like test answers."

This also comes just days after Brown flaunted his return to Central Michigan University, which confirmed the 31-year-old receiver has registered for online fall-semester classes nearly a decade after he left the school to begin his NFL career. Cut by the Patriots just 11 days after signing with New England amid allegations of rape and sexual assault by a former trainer and CMU classmate, Brown vowed via Twitter upon his release to quit the NFL because "owners can cancel deals" and "do whatever they want."

That wasn't the first time Brown threatened to end his career, which has included seven Pro Bowl appearances, five All-Pro honors and some of the best receiving numbers of all time. During a tumultuous first -- and only -- offseason with the Raiders, who acquired him via trade in March after Brown's falling-out with the Steelers, the former sixth-round draft pick said he would not play in 2019 if the league didn't allow him to wear his outdated helmet.

Even if Brown wants football again, however, it remains to be seen if football will want him.