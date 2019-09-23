Antonio Brown registers for online classes at Central Michigan after saying he is done with the NFL

Antonio Brown recently announced he is done with the NFL on Twitter after being released by the Oakland Raiders and then cut by the New England Patriots after only being with the team for 11 days amid sexual assault allegations. With all the downtime he now has not playing football, it seems Brown is focusing his energy in a new place: school.

That's right, Brown is going back to college. On Monday, the free agent posted a photo of his class schedule on his Instagram story. In it, he tagged Central Michigan University Athletics, which is where played before being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. The school confirmed to NFL Network that Brown is enrolled in classes this semester.

Antonio Brown's Instagram story

According to Central Michigan's website, the courses Brown shared in his Instagram story are as follows:

MGT 312 falls under the general management major

ENG 303WI is a technical writing class

REL 334WI is a religion class titled "Death and Dying"

SOC323 is a course about racism and inequality.

Brown has been in the spotlight for months now. It started with his frostbitten feet, then came his helmet debacle and release from both the Raiders and Patriots.

Brown potentially not getting guaranteed money from the teams he was is the main reason he has publicly said he wants to remove himself from the league. The pro-bowler went on multiple Twitter rants about the matter with, some tweets being deleted later.

"Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !" he wrote on Sunday.