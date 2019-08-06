Antonio Brown's feet are reportedly not blistered, but frostbitten from a cryotherapy machine
The new Raiders WR1 continues to have foot trouble
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown and his feet made headlines last week when an image surfaced of them looking ridiculously blistered, but upon further review Brown's feet may actually have been frostbitten.
Either way, the feet are not a pretty sight.
NBC Sports' Chris Simms tried to get down to the bottom of it and said the photos posted by Brown of his feet were actually peeling layer of skin and not blisters like people originally thought. Simms said he once had that happened to him and called the condition an "unidentified Buc fungus."
On Monday, according to Pro Football Talk, Simms heard from someone close to the matter that the foot issue that has kept Brown off the field was caused by using a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear, resulting in him getting frostbite. Cryotherapy is used to relieve muscle pain, sprains and swelling after soft tissue damage or surgery and ranges from using ice packs to cold chamber.
Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent did not comment on the situation.
The newest four-time first-team All-Pro entered camp on the non-football injury list and after seeing a specialist is listed on the injury report as day to day.
