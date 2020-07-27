Watch Now: NFL News And Notes ( 1:16 )

Not long after teasing a potential retirement from the NFL, free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown recently called on the league to complete its investigation of his multiple off-field issues, with the apparent intent to resume his playing career. Now, with training camps about to open league-wide, an official suspension for Brown could be imminent -- and also pave the way for the former Pittsburgh Steelers star to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

That's according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, who reported Monday that "word from the NFL on Brown" could be approaching, along with renewed interest in the wideout from the Seahawks:

Rumblings around the league Sunday said Brown could get word this week. If he's cleared -- or if the suspension is short -- expect to again also hear rumblings about Seattle possibly pursuing Brown. Russell Wilson is known to be advocating for Seattle to try to sign Brown -- the two have worked out together this summer in southern California.

Neither the notion of an impending suspension announcement nor the Seahawks' rumored interest are new. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora told CBS Sports Radio on Monday that he suspects the league will announce a suspension of "some period of time" for Brown ahead of Week 1. And Wilson, Seattle's star quarterback, has been linked to Brown before, with ESPN Radio's John Clayton reporting in May that Wilson "would love" to team up with the ex-Steelers standout.

Still, the ongoing speculation suggests the Seahawks are, in fact, weighing the possibility of adding Brown, even if the WR is unavailable for the start of the season. Seattle's also been tied to Josh Gordon, who finished 2019 with the club and is working to be reinstated from an indefinite suspension of his own, and is believed to be in the market for WR help.