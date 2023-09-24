Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams missed the team's Week 2 loss, then abruptly resigned ahead of Week 3's matchup. His departure stems in part from inappropriate activity on the job, according to ESPN.

Williams, 53, is not facing criminal charges for any conduct, per Adam Schefter, but the Bears' human resources department "was part of the process that culminated in his abrupt resignation Wednesday." That process included a digital forensic search.

The Bears previously denied erroneous reports of an FBI and police raid on team facilities, while Williams announced Wednesday, just three days after Chicago fell to the Buccaneers, that he was "taking a step back to take care of my health and family." They did elaborate on what prompted the decision, which included head coach Matt Eberflus remaining as the defensive play-caller.

Williams was part of Eberflus' original staff, joining the team as defensive coordinator in 2022. He spent the previous four years as the Colts' defensive backs coach, and his last stop as a DC came with the Vikings from 2012-2013, under Leslie Frazier.

The Bears are trying to avoid an 0-3 start against the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday.