Justin Fields has received some big-name endorsements as the Bears' quarterback of the future, even with Chicago possessing the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now Fields' head coach, Matt Eberflus, has the endorsement of team brass, with ESPN reporting Wednesday that Chicago will retain Eberflus for a third straight season in 2024.

This comes a week after team president Kevin Warren declined to publicly commit to Eberflus and his staff moving forward, telling reporters that the Bears were "continually" evaluating the future of team leadership. Warren did, however, highlight the club's late-season progress under Eberflus, hinting the coach deserved another season.

"As we said all along, we're just continually -- we'll stay focused on finishing the season strong, (then) take a big-picture, methodical look at everything," Warren said at a charity event. "And so I'm looking forward to heading to Green Bay tomorrow. I hope the team can keep playing well. ... I'm very pleased with the energy of our team, and it's not only on game days, it's around practice and around Halas Hall, the energy. The guys are playing hard, they're competing.

"We'll continually work as a franchise," Warren continued, "and I'm just really energized as a franchise where we are, what we have going on with the stadium, what we have going on internally ... and then what we have going on with our football team."

After starting 2-7 in 2023, Chicago won five of its last eight games under Eberflus, finishing 7-10 on the year. The coach won't proceed without an overhauled staff, however, dismissing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, QBs coach Andrew Janocko and WRs coach Tyke Tolbert on Wednesday.