Bears running back accidentally shares locker room video of naked teammate on social media
Tarik Cohen accidentally shared an inappropriate video of a teammate
The Bears locker room celebration briefly turned X-rated on Monday night after the team's 31-15 win over the Redskins.
After the game, Bears running back Tarik Cohen decided that he wanted to share the team's victory celebration on social media, so he started a video on Instagram Live. Of course, the problem with starting a postgame live stream from an NFL locker room is that at any given moment, there are usually multiple people walking around naked, and the Bears locker room was no exception.
While Cohen was filming, Kyle Long unwittingly became the star of his own "Magic Mike" movie. In the background of Cohen's video, you can see the offensive lineman stripping, and it didn't take long before he was fully in the buff. Cohen clearly didn't notice this, because yup, he kept filming, which is how you end up with a naked Bears player on the internet.
Since we're a family-friendly website, this is the most we can show you.
Cohen has more than 220,000 followers on Instagram, and it's safe to say that if any of them were watching the video on Monday night, they probably got a little bit more than they expected.
By the way, this isn't the first time -- and it probably won't be the last time -- that a camera has caught an unwitting NFL player naked. Back in 2015, NFL Network started a minor controversy when they accidentally showed the nude backsides of multiple Bengals players during a postgame interview. There was also an incident in 2014 when Pat McAfree accidentally tweeted out a half-naked picture of Andrew Luck.
The moral of the story here is that if you ever take a camera into an NFL locker room, you should probably be very careful about where you aim it.
