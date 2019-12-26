Bears vs. Vikings odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Bears and Vikings. Here are the results:
An NFC North battle is on tap between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is 10-5 overall and 6-1 at home, while Chicago is 7-8 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Vikings are the No. 6 playoff seed in the NFC playoff bracket and cannot improve their positioning. The Bears have scored 16 points in consecutive losses. Minnesota is favored by one point in the latest Vikings vs. Bears odds, while the over-under is set at 36.5. Before entering any Bears vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 17 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Vikings vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Bears were easily dispatched by the Chiefs last week, 26-3. Chicago lost its second straight game after winning four of five. Allen Robinson caught six passes for 53 yards.
The Vikings fell to Green Bay 23-10 on their last outing. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had a tough game, throwing one interception with only 122 yards passing. Minnesota saw any chances of winning the NFC North slip away, and they are now locked into the second Wild Card spot in the NFC.
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has not indicated whether he will rest key starters in Week 17. Running backs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) both missed the Green Bay game.
So who wins Bears vs. Vikings? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bears vs. Vikings spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.
