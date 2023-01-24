The Cincinnati Bengals went to Buffalo and took care of business, defeating the Bills 27-10 in Sunday's NFL divisional round game. The Bills struggled from the beginning, and it was clear their performance caused some frustrations on the sideline.

Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs was seen with his arms up and looking upset as he exchanged words with quarterback Josh Allen during the game. After the loss, Diggs, according to The Athletic, sprinted out of the locker room with his things before some of the Bills' coaching staff even entered the tunnel area. Practice squad running back Duke Johnson reportedly brought Diggs back to the locker room before he left the stadium, but the wide receiver did not stay long.

Shortly after, Diggs took to Twitter to address his actions following the Bills' season-ending loss.

"Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah



"Want me to be okay with our level of play when it's not up to the standard ? Nah



"It's easy to criticize my reaction more than the result."

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple saw Diggs' tweets and responded, "Cancun on 3."

Some felt Apple's comment was making reference to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in a game between Cincinnati and Buffalo, because of the use of his jersey number (3) and the emoji that's been used throughout Hamlin's recovery. Apple later clarified on Twitter he had no ill intent toward Hamlin.

"All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident. Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers."

Apple, who has yet to delete his original tweet, also tweeted about Diggs yelling at Allen on the sideline during the loss, quote-tweeting a video of the situation: "Someone get them in couples therapy," he wrote, and even offered to pay.

Diggs finished with four passes for just 35 yards on a game-high 10 targets as he couldn't get much going against Cincy.

Apple and the Bengals will go on to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch of last year's AFC Championship.