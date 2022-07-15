Players who have been franchise-tagged by their respective teams have just hours to reach long-term deals before the 4 p.m. ET deadline hits. Some, like Mike Gesicki and Dalton Schultz, have already signed their franchise tags, but not everyone has, including Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, Bates has no intention to report to training camp or play on the franchise tag in 2022. The Bengals' final offer guaranteed Bates just $4 million more than what he would be paid if he signs the franchise tag, per NFL Media.

It has been reported all week that Bates and the Bengals were not close on a long-term extension. If he were to sign his franchise tag, he would be paid a fully-guaranteed $12.9 million in 2022. Earlier this week, Bates tweeted "STAY DOWN. STAY GROUNDED," which appeared to indirectly address his current contract situation.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Bates recorded 88 combined tackles, one interception and four passes defensed in 2021, a step back from his 2020 All-Pro ways. The 25-year-old had better showings in Cincinnati's four postseason games, as the free safety recorded 11 combined tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed.

Spotrac's market value tool predicts Bates is worth a five-year, $80.19 million extension that carries an AAV of $16 million. That hypothetical deal would make him the third highest-paid safety behind Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks, and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed a massive extension one month ago.