The Cincinnati Bengals are already down a couple starters on the offensive line, and they lost another in the first half of their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the rival Baltimore Ravens. In the second quarter, Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams went down after planting awkwardly with his left leg while pass blocking.

Williams was able to limp off the field and into the blue medical tent, before ultimately walking to the locker room with trainers. The Bengals originally listed Williams as questionable to return, but declared him out shortly after the third quarter began. Jackson Carman replaced him in the lineup.

Williams was selected by the Bengals with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He missed his entire rookie season due to shoulder surgery, and six games in his second season due to a couple of issues, including a right knee injury.

The Bengals are already down their starting right tackle and right guard. Right tackle La'el Collins reportedly suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Cincinnati's Week 16 win over the New England Patriots, and has already been ruled out for the rest of the season. Right guard Alex Cappa injured his ankle against the Ravens in the regular-season finale, and was ruled out for this week's rematch. Both players were added in free agency this offseason to help the Bengals in another potential Super Bowl run.