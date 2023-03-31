Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins does not yet have a long-term contract with Cincinnati, but he is not focused on a deal right now. The 24-year-old says he is only worried about the 2023 season and being the best he can be.

Higgins said he is letting his agent handle everything to do with a deal

"Yeah, right now, I'm just preparing for the season," Higgins said on The Pat McAfee Show. "I'm not really worried about the contract. Obviously, I want to get a deal done, but I let my agent handle that, and you know, right now, just for me getting my body right for next season."

There were rumors that Higgins would be dealt to another team this offseason, as the Bengals prepare to give their quarterback a bigger contract. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin says they want to keep the wide receiver who put up the second-most yards on the team, behind Ja'Marr Chase.

"I'm not in the business of making other teams better. I'm in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better. So trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind," Tobin said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "That's [other teams'] problem -- they want a receiver, go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals, so the trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now."

The former second-round pick appreciated Tobin's words, saying, "It was good to hear them say that. It made me feel like they want me here, man. Hopefully, we can get the deal done."

As of now, Higgins is hoping to spend his entire career in Cincinnati, but whether the team can financially afford keep him will be addressed down the road. Higgins is set to make $2.993 million in 2023, far below the market for his level of play.

"I love Cincinnati. Great city, great people, great fans, great organization. … I'd love to be there for my whole career," he said back in February, as he dismissed trade rumors.

Last season, Higgins played in 16 games, putting up 74 receptions on 109 targets with 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns, as a clear difference maker on the offense.