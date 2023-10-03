The Carolina Panthers remain the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to NFL survivor pool picks. They remain winless and just gave the Vikings their first victory ahead of a trip to Detroit on Sunday. Dan Campbell is making believers out of even the biggest Lions' pessimists and Detroit appears to be one of the top options for Week 5 NFL knockout pool picks. The Panthers beat the Lions in Week 16 of last season, running for a franchise-record 320 yards. While that could serve as a source of motivation for Detroit on Sunday, it could serve as a blueprint for Carolina to upend many NFL pool picks. Before finalizing any Week 5 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

For Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Ravens, even though they are 4.5-point favorites over the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 5-1 against Baltimore over the last six meetings and the Steelers have gotten the better of Lamar Jackson in their matchups. Pittsburgh is one of three NFL teams in which Jackson has a losing record against, in addition to Kansas City and Miami. The quarterback has twice as many turnovers (eight) as passing plus rushing touchdowns (four) in his career against the rival Steelers.

While Kenny Pickett's (knee) status is yet to be decided, the Steelers potentially going to backup Mitch Trubisky doesn't mean an easy victory, or any victory, for Baltimore. Two weeks ago, backup Gardner Minshew filled in for Colts starter Anthony Richardson and upset the Ravens in Baltimore. Now, the Ravens have to travel to Pittsburgh, and the team has several injury concerns as well. Baltimore had six starters sidelined last Sunday, so the model advises to bypass it with Week 5 NFL knockout picks and save the Ravens for later in the year. See which team to pick here.

