On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills announced they've promoted Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator. Babich previously served as the team's linebackers coach for the last two seasons.

Last season, head coach Sean McDermott was the defensive play-caller and it is unknown whether he will stay in that role, or if Babich will take over.

Babich received requests to interview for DC jobs with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins, but is staying put in Buffalo.

The Bills also interviewed former Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai for the same position, according to Sports Illustrated.

Babich joined the Bills in 2017 as the assistant defensive backs coach. He was named the safeties position coach in 2018, where he stayed for four years. With the help of Babich, the Bills were No. 1 in total defense in 2021. In 2022, the 40-year-old took over the linebackers coach job from his father, Bob Babich, who held the position from 2017 to 2021.

Last season, the Bills started off rocky, but won their final five regular-season games to finish 11-6 and take the AFC East divisional title. They defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round, but fell to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.