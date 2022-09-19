After a hot start to the 2022 NFL season, Gabe Davis won't be part of the Bills' attack on Monday night against the Titans. Two days after suffering a non-contact ankle injury at practice, the wide receiver is inactive for Week 2's prime-time matchup, the team announced. Buffalo had been holding out hope that Davis would suit up, according to ESPN and NFL Media, but will play it safe and give the pass catcher another week to recover.

The 23-year-old Davis, who had four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's season-opening win over the Rams, was listed as questionable entering Monday. The Bills included his jersey in a pre-game picture teasing player uniforms, but the third-year veteran was always considered a relative long shot to play against the Titans, per ESPN.

With Davis absent, the Bills are set to lean more on veteran reserves Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder opposite No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs. Tight end Dawson Knox could also be in for an uptick in pass targets from Josh Allen, who opened 2022 by throwing nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns against Los Angeles. Jake Kumerow and fifth-round rookie Khalil Shakir are also on the Bills' receiver depth chart and could see more extensive roles against Tennessee.