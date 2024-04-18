The Buffalo Bills offense is currently going through some alterations, specifically at wide receiver. In free agency, the club saw Gabe Davis depart for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and earlier this month pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent former All-Pro Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. That leaves the cupboard quite bare for Buffalo at the receiver position, but there doesn't appear to be a ton of urgency to re-establish a No. 1 wideout into this offense.

With the NFL Draft a week away, general manager Brandon Beane met with reporters on Thursday and was asked directly if the team needs to go out and acquire a No. 1 receiver to replace Diggs.

"No," answered Beane, via 13 WHAM. "What you need are guys in this offense that are smart, versatile, selfless and can make the plays that their skill set allows them to make. ... If there's a one that pops out either in free agency or the draft that makes sense for us or a really good No. 2, you know, we'll do it, but I don't think not having a No. 1 doesn't mean we can't have success on offense or as a team."

At the moment, the Bills depth chart at receiver is headlined by Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Mack Hollins. While there isn't a particularly high ceiling with that group, tight end Dalton Kincaid proved to be a top pass-catching option for Josh Allen down the stretch last season. Fellow tight end Dawson Knox and running back James Cook can also be outlets in the passing game we well.

Even if Beane doesn't believe Buffalo is in a make-or-break situation if they don't identify a top-tier receiver, they could look to bolster the position group early at the draft. The Bills own the No. 28 overall pick and could look to snag a receiver at that spot as CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones has them doing in his latest mock draft where they select Georgia's Ladd McConkey.