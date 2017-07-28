Bills GM explains why team traded Cardale Jones, also not interested in Kaepernick

Cardale Jones lasted just one season in Buffalo before he was traded earlier this week to the Chargers, where he'll rejoin former Bills assistant Anthony Lynn, now Los Angeles' new coach.

Part of the issue is that Jones was drafted under the previous regime -- both coach Rex Ryan and general manager Doug Whaley are gone -- and Ryan's replacement, Sean McDermott, obviously didn't see much of a future for Jones in Buffalo, especially after the team used a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Nathan Peterman and signed free agent T.J. Yates to compete behind incumbent Tyrod Taylor.

And as it stands, these are the Bills' quarterbacks for the foreseeable future.

"Right now we're planning to go with these three," general manager Brandon Beane said, via the Buffalo News. "You never rule anything out. Anything that can help our roster, we're always looking at, but right now we're good with three."

One name not even on the Bills' radar? Colin Kaepernick, who was mentioned by Ravens coach John Harbaugh as a possible option in Baltimore, though the team later signed David Olson.

"Obviously Colin, he's had great success in the past," Beane said. "I've not looked into him or anything like that. We've had plenty of quarterbacks here. I like the mesh of the three that we have. We liked Cardale, but our our goal right now is just to let these three go and see how it goes at camp. ...

"There's not enough reps, really, to have four and give them all the reps they need," he continued. "I think we would have been doing Cardale a disservice. So we found a win-win situation. He's a great young man and I wish him the best of luck out there."

It certainly sounds like Jones is happy about his new home; when the Bills brought Jones in to tell him he had been traded, the quarterback reportedly cried tears of joy.