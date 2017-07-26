Bills trade quarterback Cardale Jones to Chargers for conditional draft pick

After spending part of their offseason looking for a backup quarterback, it looks like the Chargers have finally found their man.

The team announced on Wednesday that they've acquired Cardale Jones in a trade with Buffalo. In return for Jones, the Bills will get a conditional draft pick from the Chargers. According to ESPN.com, that conditional pick will be a seventh-rounder.

The move makes plenty of sense for both sides.

For Buffalo, Jones was likely going to be the odd man out on a roster that was going to have four quarterbacks heading into training camp. Besides starter Tyrod Taylor, the Bills also added two quarterbacks this offseason in the form of T.J. Yates (signed in free agency) and 2017 fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman.

With Jones now in Los Angeles, that means the Bills will only have to split reps three ways among their quarterbacks when training camp starts.

For the Chargers, Jones becomes the instant favorite to win the backup quarterback spot. Jones will likely be competing with veteran Kellen Clemens for the right to back up Philip Rivers.

When Jones gets to Los Angeles, he'll already have one advantage over Clemens: He's already familiar with the Chargers offense. New Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was Jones' offensive coordinator in Buffalo last season, and let's just say that Lynn was a pretty big fan of the former Ohio State star. Jones only played in one game last season, and that came in Week 17 when Lynn was the Bills interim coach.

Although Jones never came close to starting a game, Lynn was never shy about talking him up.

"Watching the scout team and evaluating his reps with the scout team, he's putting the ball in the right places," Lynn said in December, via the Buffalo News. "He's accurate. I think his development has come along fine."

Lynn also mentioned that he liked the idea of having Jones as a backup quarterback.

"You watch him in practice, you watch him in individual drills, you watch his footwork and his arm strength. He's what you want waiting on the runway," Lynn said.

Jones went 6 of 11 for 96 yards during that one appearance last season, which came in a 30-10 loss to the Jets. Obviously, the number you should pay attention to the most there is the six completions.