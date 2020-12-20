The Buffalo Bills secured an eight-point halftime lead over the Denver Broncos during the first of Saturday's two NFL games, but they wasted no time extending that lead as soon as the third quarter began. Bills quarterback Josh Allen led Buffalo on a seven-play, 43-yard drive to open up the second half, and he capped it with his second rushing touchdown of the game. What happened next, however, was much more impressive.

When the Broncos took over for their first possession of the second half, Drew Lock was immediately strip-sacked by cornerback Tre'Davious White, and defensive end Jerry Hughes picked up the loose ball and returned it 21 yards to the end zone for the Bills' second touchdown in 17 seconds! This wasn't your typical scoop-and-score though, as Hughes made about five Broncos "defenders" miss on his way to the score.

Check out the wild play, here:

What really stands out about this play is Hughes' vision. Sure, he may not know how to carry the ball very securely, but what an athletic return! Maybe we shouldn't be surprised Hughes looked so comfortable running the ball. According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, Hughes was a unanimous first-team All-District selection at running back in high school! He rushed for 1,412 yards and 19 touchdowns and was also first-team all-district as a kick returner.

Big plays like these are a reason the Bills find themselves on the doorstep of their first AFC East title in a quarter-century.