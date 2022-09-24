Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is being placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a herniated disc in his neck and will miss the remainder of the season, according to agent Jack Bechta. The team is hopeful Hyde will make a full recovery and return by the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old left Monday's win against the Tennessee Titans late in the second half after suffering the injury. Hyde was able to walk off the field, but was then carted into the locker room.

Without Hyde, Jaquan Johnson is the expected starter with the team possibly leaning on Damar Hamlin to fill the role as well. The Bills' other strong safety, Jordan Poyer, missed practice on Thursday due to a foot injury and is ruled out for the Week 3 matchup against the 2-0 Miami Dolphins.

The Bills defense has started the season out strong, allowing just 17 points combined through two games, in contrast to the 72 points their offense has scored in both wins. Their defensive unit takes a big hit without Hyde, who has been a key piece for Buffalo. Despite his absence going forward, the Bills' chances at winning the Super Bowl take just a slight drop, going from 26% to 23%, according to SportsLine computer simulations.

When it comes to a herniated disc, according to John Hopkins Medicine, "the fragments of disc material can then press on the nerve roots located just behind the disk space. This can cause pain, weakness, numbness, or changes in sensation."

The website states that most herniated discs do not require surgery and there are multiple non-surgical treatment options including physical therapy.

Hyde joined the Bills in 2017 and since has two second-team All Pro selections and one Pro Bowl selection.