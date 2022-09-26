One of the biggest storylines following Sunday's exciting game between the Bills and Dolphins had nothing to do with anything that transpired on the field. It was how Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey responded after watching the time run out on Buffalo's offense as the unit was trying to spike the ball to set up a last-second field goal.

The Bills ultimately ran out of the time and lost the game, 21-19, leading to this reaction that quickly went viral on social media.

Dorsey was asked about that moment roughly 24 hours later.

"It was a playoff atmosphere," Dorsey said, via ESPN. "Obviously we weren't on the winning end of it, so it's frustrating and, you know, reacted that way and obviously that's something that I'm definitely gonna learn from ... and make sure let's correct moving forward."

Dorsey's frustration was certainly shared by Bills fans that watched Buffalo miss several excellent scoring chances during Sunday's loss. The first occurred before just halftime, when quarterback Josh Allen threw a short pass to Stefon Diggs instead of spiking the ball to give Tyler Bass a chance at attempting a long field goal.

Buffalo then missed a chance to take the lead when Allen missed an open Isaiah McKenzie on 4th-and-goal from the Dolphins' 2-yard-line with 1:49 left. The Bills then squandered their last chance at victory when McKenzie failed to get out of bounds after catching a short pass from Allen on the game's final play.

While his frustration in the aftermath of Sunday's game was understandable, Dorsey hopes to conduct himself in a more professional manner moving forward.

"There's some things, obviously, that we're going to learn from," Dorsey said. "Look, we're all human, I'm human, as we saw. I'm human, I'll make mistakes just like those guys. The key is, hey, how do we learn from those mistakes?"