The Dolphins' 21-19 upset win over the Bills elated Miami fans, who've watched their team lose seven straight games against Buffalo before Sunday. Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, meanwhile, reacted to the loss as if it counted as seven.

Dorsey threw an epic temper tantrum in the coaches booth after time expired on the Bills' final drive. The first-year coordinator slammed just about everything on his desk, along with his hat and headset, after Buffalo failed to get a spike off and attempt a would-be game-winning field goal from 50-plus yards out. Here's a look:

In Dorsey's defense, it was a frustrating ending to an even more frustrating game for Buffalo. The Bills lost despite outgaining Miami by 212 total yards and possessing the ball for over 40 minutes. A missed 38-yard field goal from Tyler Bass in the fourth quarter, his first whiff of the season, was the first critical mistake. Then, with less than two minutes to go, Josh Allen skipped a would-be go-ahead touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie off the grass on fourth-and-goal from the Miami 2-yard line.

Still, the Bills had another chance after Miami mustered negative yardage and gave up a safety via Trent Sherfield's butt -- yes, you read that right -- on its final drive of the game. But after getting the ball back at their own 23-yard line with 1:33 to go, the Bills made it to the Miami 41 but were a second or two short of getting a spike off to give Bass a shot at redemption.

The Dolphins moved to 3-0 with the victory, giving them sole possession of first place in the AFC East. Buffalo is now second at 2-1. They'll meet again Week 15 in Buffalo, so the Bills have plenty of time to childproof the coaches booth for Dorsey.