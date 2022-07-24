Bill offensive lineman Rodger Saffold will begin training camp on the non-football injury (NFI) list after the veteran was involved in a car accident, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters. The accident happened within the last couple of weeks and McDermott noted that Saffold "injured some ribs" which is what has him on the NFI list as camp kicks off.

"We're always concerned for the guys off the field," McDermott said, via the official team website. "And obviously anyone involved in that accident, the same. But we feel confident that he'll be back in due time."

Saffold signed with the Bills back in March on a one-year deal after spending the previous three seasons with the Titans. When healthy, he's expected to start at left guard. The 34-year-old is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2021 where he started 15 games for Tennessee. Prior to that, Saffold spent the bulk of his career with the Rams, who selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Indiana.

Last season, Saffold allowed 26 pressures and two sacks with a 96.8 efficiency rating, according to Pro Football Focus. He also PFF's ninth highest-graded guard in the NFL in run blocking.

Meanwhile, McDermott also noted that cornerback Tre'Davious White, guard Ike Boettger and defensive tackle Eli Ankou will start camp on the PUP list.