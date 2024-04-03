The Buffalo Bills shocked the NFL world Wednesday when they shipped star wideout Stefon Diggs, plus a 2024 sixth-rounder and 2025 fifth-rounder to the Houston Texans, in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. Diggs cleared 1,180 receiving yards in all four of his seasons with Buffalo, including a remarkable 1,535-yard campaign in his first season with the Bills back in 2020. But at 30 years old, the Bills have decided to cut ties with their No. 1 wideout.

Not only was Diggs the Bills' best wideout, but he was one of their best players regardless of position. With the four-time Pro Bowler gone, Buffalo's receiver room now features Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter, KJ Hamler, Andy Isabella, Tyrell Shavers and Bryan Thompson.

Buffalo still has the 2024 NFL Draft to improve its roster, and that starts with the No. 28 overall pick. With Diggs gone, could the Bills use that first pick on a receiver? Who would be available? Let's take a look and rank the receivers the Bills could take in the opening round later this month.

5. Xavier Worthy, Texas

CBS Sports overall prospect rank: 32 | CBS Sports positional rank: 7

Worthy should be available late in the first round. In fact, it's not even guaranteed he's picked on opening night. Yes, Worthy set the combine record for fastest 40-yard dash time ever with a 4.21, but he measured in at under 6-foot and just 165 pounds. He could be a burner at the next level, and effective returner as well. Worthy led the FBS in punt return yards last season with 371, and led the Big 12 in receiving yards (2,755) and receiving touchdowns (26) during his three collegiate seasons. It would be fun to see Allen throw 70-yard bombs to the fastest guy on the field.

4. Ladd McConkey, Georgia

CBS Sports overall prospect rank: 28 | CBS Sports positional rank: 6

McConkey is one of the prospects who has helped his stock the most during the pre-draft process. He was dominant in one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl, and turned in an impressive combine as well. The two-time College Football Playoff national champion is one of the best route-runners in this class, and that's something that will translate to the next level. He figures to be a slot technician who will quickly become a quarterback's best friend.

McConkey would make the Bills offense better, but Buffalo added a slot guy in Samuel this offseason. Shakir has worked from the slot and Hamler and Isabella are both 5-foot-9. These facts don't automatically rule McConkey out, but it's just something worth noting.

3. Adonai Mitchell, Texas

CBS Sports overall prospect rank: 24 | CBS Sports positional rank: 5

Mitchell has good size for an outside receiver at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, and the Georgia transfer was named the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year after leading his new conference in receiving touchdowns with 11. Mitchell also recorded career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (845) with the Longhorns in 2023. Out of all the players on this list, Mitchell may be the most realistic target for Buffalo.

2. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

CBS Sports overall prospect rank: 18 | CBS Sports positional rank: 4

No FBS player caught more touchdowns than Thomas in 2023, as he reeled in a whopping 17 scores. That's tied for the fifth-most caught in a single season in SEC history. Thomas is another wideout with the size necessary to be an outside receiving threat at the NFL level, and having a nose for the end zone is a legitimate quality NFL execs/coaches look for.

He's got good size and he's fast (4.33 40-yard dash time); the only problem is will Buffalo need to trade up to acquire him?

1. Rome Odunze, Washington (trade up)

CBS Sports overall prospect rank: 10 | CBS Sports positional rank: 3

Let's talk about a player the Bills will absolutely have to trade up for in Odunze. According to SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White's draft pick value chart, the Bills could go from No. 28 overall to No. 11 overall by trading their 2025 first-round pick. Then again, maybe Odunze isn't even available at No. 11.

The Washington star was a consensus 2023 All-American, and led the FBS in receiving yards with 1,640. He and Michael Penix Jr. scorched secondaries, as Odunze led the FBS with 23 receptions of 20+ air yards last season. Going from Penix to Allen would be a gift for Odunze, since the Bills quarterback is also a big-armed weapon who likes to stretch the field. If Buffalo wants to add a pass catcher with star potential who may not go in the top five or six picks, it's Odunze.