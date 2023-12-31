The Buffalo Bills (9-6) will host the New England Patriots (4-11) in a pivotal AFC East matchup for Buffalo's playoff and divisional hopes on CBS and Paramount+. The Bills enter on a three-game winning streak and winners of four of their last five contests to put themselves back in prime playoff contention. The Bills are averaging 28.2 points per game over their last five contests. The Patriots have won two of their last three games despite being the underdog in all three contests. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bills are 14-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Bills odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.

How to watch Bills vs. Patriots

Patriots vs. Bills date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Patriots vs. Bills time: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Week 17 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Patriots vs. Bills, the model is picking New England to cover the spread on the road. The Patriots are 2-1 straight-up over their last three games, pulling off upset victories over the Steelers (21-18) and Broncos (26-23). Both of those wins came on the road. New England is averaging 21.3 points per game over its last three contests compared to an NFL-low 14.1 this season. The Patriots are 2-2 over Bailey Zappe's four starts at quarterback this season and the 24-year-old signal-caller is completing 72.8% of his passes for 225.3 yards per game with six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three starts.

Despite the Bills winning three straight games, none of those victories came by more than 11 points and the Bills nearly suffered a massive upset loss to the Chargers last week. The Chargers scored the game's first 10 points and Buffalo trailed 22-21 late in the fourth quarter before Josh Allen orchestrated a 13-play, 64-yard drive which culminated in a 29-yard field goal from Tyler Bass with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter for a 24-22 victory. The Bills are 6-9 against the spread this season, the worst ATS record for a team with a winning record this year.

