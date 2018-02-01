Blount on Brett Favre: 'There ain't too much I want to ask him' about Super Bowl

LeGarrette Blount doesn't need your help preparing for the Super Bowl, thank you very much. With Brett Favre coming to speak to the Eagles on Saturday, Blount, who has won two of the last three Super Bowls with the Patriots and is striving for three of the last four with the Eagles, didn't mince words when he was asked if he'd have anything to ask Favre.

"How many Super Bowls has he won?" was Blount's reply.

When he got the answer, one, Blount scoffed it off.

"Na, there ain't too much I want to ask him."

Favre, of course, was a lot more than a Super Bowl winner. He's also an NFL legend. He broke records in his time with the Packers, and had an iron man streak. However, for Blount, it's simple. He has more rings, so he's doing fine.

Clearly Blount's humor is about as understated as his running style. One can't help but wonder what in the world Favre did to elicit that response -- it's not like there's a history there. Maybe Blount just doesn't like that he isn't addressed as two-time Super Bowl winner LeGarrette Blount.