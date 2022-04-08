Brandin Cooks is a wide receiver seemingly always on the move, as he's played with four different teams in eight seasons. He's found some security with the Houston Texans, however, as he agreed to terms on a two-year deal Thursday and should able to earn just under $20 million per year, according to NFL Media.

In his first season with the Texans, Cooks caught a career-high 90 passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns despite inconsistent quarterback play. He had four 100-yard games in 2021, including a seven-catch, 102-yard, two-touchdown outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

The Biletnikoff Award winner (nation's best receiver) out of Oregon State was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He put up two 1,000-yard campaigns in his second and third seasons, but was traded to the New England Patriots in 2017. After catching 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns, Cooks was then dealt again to the Los Angeles Rams. In L.A., Cooks became the first player in NFL history to record three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons for three different teams. After two years with the Rams, he was traded to the Texans.

Despite all of the travel mileage, Cooks is just 28 years old and has been a reliable target no matter what decal he's sporting on his helmet. Cooks has had just two seasons where he hasn't reached 1,000 receiving yards: his rookie year in which he played just 10 games, and in 2019 when he missed two games. Cooks put up 861 more receiving yards than anyone on the Texans last season, and will continue to be the playmaker who helps Davis Mills along in his development.