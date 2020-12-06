The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals have engaged in a battle that had nothing to do with their play on the football field. A special teams penalty may have resulted in the fight of the year in the NFL, as several players were ejected in a brawl that led to Dolphins head coach Brian Flores wanting in on the action.

Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Dolphins wide receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected for their roles in the brawl, which started after Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas conducted a late hit on Dolphins punt returner Jakeem Grant. A muffed punt by Grant was caused by a kick catch interference penalty on Thomas -- who was not ejected from the game.

Grant, who was injured on the play, waived both his arms up in the air searching for the flag as he was lying on the ground. Once the play concluded, players on both sidelines engaged in some pushing and shoving and punches were thrown with Flores shouting at the officials as he was trying to enter the brawl.

Hollins received an illegal blindside penalty that offset Thomas' penalty. In addition to the three disqualifications, William Thomas received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for Cincinnati. Grant's return is probable for the Dolphins.