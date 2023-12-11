Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara added a new member to their team this week. The Denver Broncos quarterback and the singer jointly announced the birth of their new daughter, Amora.

"Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!" Wilson posted on social media along with a photo of their new bundle of joy, who was wearing a hat with her name and holding the hands of her parents. "2 wins in less than 24 hours!" Wilson added.

The birth of their child comes shortly after Wilson and the Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-7 Sunday afternoon.

Amora is Ciara's fourth child, and her third with Wilson. Wilson has two other biological children: his 6-year-old daughter Sienna, and 3-year-old son Win. Wilson is also the parent of 9-year-old Future, the son Sierra had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

Amora's middle name is the same as her older sisters.

Ciara and Wilson first announced that they were expecting another child in August.

The Broncos are currently 7-6 and in second place in the AFC West, behind the 8-5 defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson's week will include adjusting to being a parent of four and preparing for the next team on the schedule: the 9-4 Detroit Lions.