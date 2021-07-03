The Packers aren't trading Aaron Rodgers anytime soon, if their public remarks are to be believed. If and when they're ready to grant the star quarterback's reported wish, however, the Broncos will be waiting. A day after CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Rodgers is committed to "blowing up (Green Bay's) timeline for a peaceful transition of power" on the way to a new destination, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicates Denver is still monitoring the Rodgers situation in hopes of a potential future deal.

"I'm told, from the Broncos' perspective, that yes, they are monitoring Rodgers and whatever situation might be out there with quarterbacks, but they like their current setup," Fowler said on "SportsCenter" Saturday, per 247Sports. "They like Drew Lock and believe he's a different guy this year with his work ethic. And they like Teddy Bridgewater. They believe he can win games, too. (But) they'll look into Rodgers if he's available. ... They're certainly not going to overreact right now."

This comes months after the Broncos were reportedly close to landing Rodgers in a draft-day deal. Even though Denver added Bridgewater in April to compete with or replace Lock in 2021, the AFC West contenders have been linked to the longtime Packers standout more than most. According to NFL Network, new Broncos general manager George Paton even had plans for a potential move down from the team's No. 9 overall pick in the draft in order to facilitate a Rodgers swap. Paton reportedly previously inquired about other veteran QBs like Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford, but those players have since settled into their 2021 homes.

As of now, Green Bay remains intent on retaining Rodgers, who has publicly hinted at a "philosophical" difference with the Packers front office and skipped the team's mandatory minicamp in June. According to La Canfora, a trade could still be on the horizon, especially if Rodgers extends his holdout deep into the summer.

"I don't expect to hear anything out of Rodgers' camp until the start of camp, and maybe not even then," La Canfora writes. "He isn't worried about fines -- he will be made more than whole whether that ends up in a redone deal in Green Bay or a new contract as part of a trade. I suspect he will let Cheesehead Nation get a nice look at what this offense looks like without him this summer -- it will only end up strengthening his position -- and then perhaps he will change his tune and come in on a horse made of Cheddar cheese to save their season. Or maybe he'll sit out til they trade him. Regardless, I don't see him flinching at all in the next few weeks."