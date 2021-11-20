The Denver Broncos have reportedly handed an extension to one of their most talented wide receivers. On Friday, Mike Klis of 9News reported that the Broncos had agreed to a three-year extension with wide receiver Tim Patrick worth $30 million that includes $18.5 million in guarantees. The extension is reportedly worth up to $34.5 million.

The Broncos seemed to confirm the extension with a tweet. Patrick is on pace for a career year, as he has caught 37 passes for 523 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns in 10 games played. The 27-year-old went undrafted out of Utah in 2017 before getting his first chances with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, but he was cut before the start of the regular season.

Tim Patrick DEN • WR • 81 TAR 53 REC 37 REC YDs 523 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Patrick then found his way to the Broncos, but was signed to the practice squad for his first season. He got his shot in 2018 and has maintained a spot on the active roster ever since. Patrick's breakout season came in 2020, as he caught 51 passes for 742 yards and six touchdowns.

He's an underrated wide receiver who has been one of the most consistent playmakers in Denver's offense over the past couple seasons and has a nose for the end zone. Patrick has caught 10 touchdowns over the past 25 games, and the Broncos have now locked him in for the next few years.