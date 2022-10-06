Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Denver

Current Records: Indianapolis 1-2-1; Denver 2-2

What to Know

The Denver Broncos will square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Denver came up short against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, falling 32-23. One thing working slightly against the Broncos was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Javonte Williams, who rushed for 28 yards on ten carries.

Indianapolis came within a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 24-17 loss. Despite the loss, the Colts got a solid performance out of TE Mo Alie-Cox, who caught six passes for two TDs and 85 yards. Alie-Cox hadn't helped his team much against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Denver going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Denver at 2-2 and Indianapolis at 1-2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Broncos are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the league, having accrued only six on the season. The Colts are completely their equal: they are fourth worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only six on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: Amazon Prime Video

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Broncos are a 3-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver and Indianapolis both have two wins in their last four games.