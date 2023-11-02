On Sunday, a battle between brothers will take place when the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams face off in Week 9. Matt LaFleur, the Packers head coach, will be going against his brother Mike LaFleur, the Rams offensive coordinator.

When asked who he feels his parents will be favoring, Mike, the younger of the two brothers, says it's not really a question about who they'll be rooting for most.

"They like me more, so."

Matt had his own good reason why he thinks their folks should be rooting for his Packers, saying he bought his parents a house in Green Bay that they currently live in, so they better be rooting for their home team.

The Packers are currently 2-5 and losers of four straight games under first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, who's thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions in the last three games. Despite the struggles, LaFleur said the team's confidence in Love is "not wavering one bit."

The Rams are 3-5 heading into their trip to Lambeau Field and sit in third place in the NFC West. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has a UCL sprain in his right thumb and is day-to-day, according to head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams-Packers game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.