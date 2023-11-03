Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season possesses a jam-packed slate on deck for Sunday, which includes an international showdown between the Chiefs and Dolphins along with a few other heavy-hitter head-to-head matchups.

As is the case every week, injuries will be a significant storyline to follow, which is why we've collected each injury report from every team across the league and rolled out all of the major nuggets for you here. Below, you can find all of the initial injury reports from Wednesday's set of practices along with some Thursday updates.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (in Germany)

Miami held out offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring) and safety Brandon Jones (concussion) from practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) and tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) were out of the opening practice of the week but both were limited on Thursday. They listed 10 players as limited on Thursday: Mostert, Smythe, tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wideout Braxton Berrios (hamstring), cornerback Justin Bethel (foot), wideout River Cracraft (shoulder), corner Xavien Howard (groin), corner Nik Needham (Achilles), corner Jalen Ramsey (knee) and center Connor Williams (groin).

The Chiefs are largely healthy to begin the week, listing linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) as the only players missing from practice on Wednesday, but both did practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. Punter Tommy Townsend (hand) was a full practice participant after being limited on Wednesday.

Of course, the big injury news surrounding the Vikings is Kirk Cousins undergoing season-ending surgery on his torn Achilles. However, at practice, the team was without defensive end Dean Lowry due to a groin injury. Linebacker Brian Asamoah II (ankle), corner Akayleb Evans (neck), receiver K.J. Osborn (chest), and receiver Brandon Powell (shoulder) were all limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Falcons, who announced that Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback this week, were without receiver Drake London (groin) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Arthur Smith also didn't have defensive linemen David Onyemata and Calais Campbell at practice on Wednesday for veteran rest days but both were full participants on Thursday.

Kyler Murray (knee) didn't have a status listed on the Cardinals injury report on Thursday after being named a full participant on Wednesday. At this moment, he is still on the reserve/PUP list, meaning Arizona will either have to activate him or elevate practice squad quarterback Jeff Driskel in order to have another quarterback besides Clayton Tune on the active roster for Sunday.

The club was without offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf), running back Emari Demercado (toe) and receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) on both Wednesday and Thursday. Linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), receiver Greg Dortch (ankle) and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder) were all limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Browns saw the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) at practice, albeit on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. Along with Watson, running back Jerome Ford (ankle), cornerback Mike Ford Jr (glute), linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (shoulder) were limited on Wednesday. Of that group, only Walker jumped from being limited on Wednesday to fully practicing on Thursday. The club held out receiver David Bell (knee) on both Wednesday and Thursday. Ditto for defensive end Alex Wright (knee). Tackle Dawand Jones (shoulder) missed practice Wednesday but was limited on Thursday as were tight end David Njoku (ankle) and tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot, ankle). Defensive end Myles Garrett (full), defensive end Za'Darius Smith (limited) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (limited) all practiced Thursday after having veterans' rest days on Wednesday.

Matthew Stafford was held out of Wednesday and Thursday's practices as the quarterback is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. While it doesn't appear likely that he will play in Week 9, he has not yet been ruled out. Meanwhile, right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf) and linebacker Ernest Jones (knee) have not practiced for Los Angeles yet this week. Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee), corner Cobie Durant (shoulder), receiver Puka Nacua (knee), receiver Austin Trammell (hip), receiver Ben Skowronek (Achilles) and punter Ethan Evans (ankle) were all limited on Wednesday. Of that bunch, Trammell, Skowronek and Evans elevated to full practice participation on Thursday.

The Packers had five players listed as limited participants on Wednesday and Thursday: cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (foot) and tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle). Safety Rudy Ford joined the injury report Thursday with a calf issue, so he practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday after being a full participant and not on the injury report on Wednesday.

Washington held out receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) and cornerback Ricky Stromberg (knee) out of practice due to injury on Wednesday and Thursday. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and cornerback Kendall Fuller were off the injury report after having veterans' rest days on Wednesday. Safety Percy Butler (calf) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday while tight end Logan Thomas (heel) elevated to full practice participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

The Patriots were without offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle, knee), receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (illness) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (back) during the first practice of the week. Pharaoh Brown was the only one of the four to elevate to limited practice participation on Thursday. Meanwhile, seven players were listed as limited participants Wednesday and Thursday: defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), cornerback Myles Bryant (chest), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (ankle, toe) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder).

The Bears held a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so their initial injury report is an estimation. That said, the team did list defensive back Jaquan Brisker (concussion), offensive lineman Nate Davis (ankle), defensive back Terell Smith (illness), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) and quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) as non-participants. All of them didn't practice on Thursday either. Offensive lineman Braxton Jones (neck) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

New Orleans was without receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (illness) and linebacker Ty Summers (concussion, hamstring) during Wednesday's practice. Bowden was able to practice in limited capacity on Thursday. They also limited receiver Michael Thomas (illness, rest), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), quarterback Taysom Hill (hip), tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), guard James Hurst (ankle) and linebacker Demario Davis (knee). Thomas and Peat improved to full practice participation on Thursday.

Seattle held out wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) from Wednesday's practice and gave safety Jamal Adams a rest day on Wednesday. Both practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday. Guard Phil Haynes (calf), guard Anthony Bradford (ankle), linebacker Boye Mafe (shoulder) and safety Jerrick Reed (shoulder) were limited Wednesday, and Haynes and Reed were the only ones of that group to improve to fully practicing on Thursday. Bradford took a step back and didn't practice Thursday. Guard Damien Lewis didn't practice Thursday because of an illness after practicing fully on Wednesday. Wide receiver DK Metcalf (hip) didn't practice on Thursday after practicing fully on Wednesday.

The Ravens saw the return of safety Marcus Williams at practice on Wednesday, marking the first time he's been on the field since going down with a hamstring injury in London in Week 6. He practiced again as a limited participant on Thursday. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Gus Edwards, offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were not spotted at practice, but head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that there were no major injuries to come out of Week 8 against Arizona. Beckham practiced fully on Thursday as did Edwards, Oweh and Stanley. Ya-Sin racked up consecutive days of not practicing because of an illness. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) has yet to practice this week.

The Bucs held out guard Matt Feiler (knee) and defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin) from the opening practice of the week while limiting tight end Ko Kieft (ankle), safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) and tackle Tristan Wirfs (quad). Quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) was a full participant.

The Texans were without receiver Robert Woods (foot), tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), tight end Brevin Jordan (foot) and corner Ka'dar Hollman (ankle) to begin the week of practice. Hollman (full) and Tunsil (limited) were able to practice Thursday. The club also listed tackle George Fant (foot, shoulder) and tackle Tytus Howard (knee) as full participants on Thursday. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) has been limited both days this week.

The Colts held a walk-through practice, so their opening injury report is an estimation. With that in mind, the team did list corner JuJu Brents (quad), linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee), defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (shoulder, toe), and right tackle Braden Smith (hip, wrist) as non-participants.

Carolina is a bit banged up entering Week 9 with eight players listed as DNPs: receiver DJ Chark (elbow), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee), cornerback Troy Hill (illness), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring), tight end Hayden Hurst (illness), offensive tackle Taylor Moton (knee), and receiver Laviska Shanault Jr. (ankle. The club was also without receiver Adams Thielen, but he was given a rest day. Linebacker Brian Burns (elbow), guard Austin Corbett (knee), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), linebacker Chandler Wooten (hamstring), and running back Raheem Blackshear (groin) were limited.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) did not practice for the Giants nor did tight end Darren Waller (hamstring). Waller told reporters on Wednesday that he could miss multiple weeks due to his hamstring injury, so his prospects of playing in Week 9 appear slim. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), kicker Graham Gano (left knee), tackle Evan Neal (ankle), receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (back), and tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) were limited.

In the aftermath of firing head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, the Raiders did not practice on Wednesday. If they did, the team estimates that it would have held out linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle), fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion), linebacker Luke Masterson (concussion), tackle Thayer Munford (neck), and linebacker Robert Spillane (hand).

Receiver Michael Gallup (illness), tackle Tyron Smith (neck), and safety Jayron Kearse (toe) did not practice with the Cowboys on Wednesday. Tackle Chuma Edoga (ankle) was the only player listed as limited with an injury while the team did give several veterans a rest day.

Philadelphia conducted a walk-through to begin the week, so the initial report is an estimation of what participation would have been like if they went full-speed. With that in mind, the Eagles listed tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion), corner Bradley Roby (shoulder), and running back Boston Scott (personal) as non-participants. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis (hamstring), interior offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (foot), guard Sua Opeta (hip), tight end Jack Stoll (ankle), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (shoulder) were limited.

In comedic fashion, the Bills listed cornerback Rasul Douglas -- who they acquired at the deadline in a trade with the Packers -- as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday with a "Just got here" designation. While Douglas may have missed practice because he simply just arrived in Buffalo, the team did list quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder), corner Kaiir Elam (ankle), safety Damar Hamlin (illness), and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) as non-participants due to injury. Tight end Quintin Morris (ankle) was limited.

Cincinnati held out pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (foot) from the first practice of the week along with safety Tycen Anderson (knee) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder). Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (groin), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), and running back Joe Mixon (chest) were limited.

