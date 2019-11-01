Browns at Broncos prediction: How to watch, stream, more for Baker Mayfield vs. Denver on CBS, CBS All Access
The Denver Broncos (2-6) and Cleveland Browns (2-5) are both looking to get their seasons back on the rails when they kick off their Week 9 matchup on Sunday at Mile High. Each squad hasn't had the 2019 campaign they envisioned heading into the year and are now simply trying to hang on to whatever slim chance at relevancy they have.
For Denver, that'll be particularly tough with starting quarterback Joe Flacco sidelined due to a neck injury. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland offense appear to going through some growing pains after totaling just 194 yards passing against New England last time out.
Before we dive deeper into this matchup and give our prediction, here's how you can catch all the action on CBS.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Denver Broncos were dealt a tough blow as they'll be without starting quarterback Joe Flacco for the foreseeable future. Flacco will reportedly be sidelined for around six weeks as he deals with a neck injury. In his place, 2016 sixth round pick Brandon Allen is slated to start under center. Flacco's injury comes in the aftermath of Denver's 15-13 loss to the Colts in Week 8. It was after that game where Flacco questioned the offensive play-calling, specifically a sequence in the fourth quarter where the Broncos played pretty conservatively. With Allen now the starter in Denver, it'll be interesting to see if they are a bit more aggressive offensively down the stretch.
While the offense certainly has some questions that need answering, their defense has been solid, ranking third in the NFL behind just the Patriots and 49ers in DVOA.
As for the Cleveland Browns, they are also in the midst of trying to figure out their offensive identity. After losing the Patriots in Week 8, Odell Beckham Jr. did admit that he wished the offense tested New England a bit more than they did. Cleveland also had a brutal string of possessions at the beginning of that contest where they allowed three turnovers on three straight offensive snaps. While he accounted for two of those turnovers, Nick Chubb was successful against the Pats defense, running for 113 yards.
Defensively, the secondary did struggle a bit as the Patriots were able to total 318 yards of total offense and two passing touchdowns. On the year, they are in the bottom half of the league in DVOA.
Prediction
Denver may have the better defense of these two squads, but I think their offense with Allen and coupled with the conservative play-calling will be their undoing in this matchup. If Myles Garrett and company can provide any semblance of pressure, it'll likely be too much for Allen to handle. As for the Browns offense, it'll be wise for them to once again work through Nick Chubb. As long as he doesn't turn the ball over, he should fine some running lanes against Denver, who just allowed Marlon Mack of the Colts to average four yards per-carry to go along with a touchdown in Week 8.
The pick: Browns 24-14 over Broncos
