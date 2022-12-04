Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson ran out onto the field for his first regular-season game in 700 days on Sunday and a familiar crowd did not give him the warmest welcome. Watson is set to face the Texans, his former team, and the fans in Houston let him know how they really feel.

Here is a video of Watson getting "booed" by his former fans:

The NFL suspended Watson 11 games and fined him $5 million after the quarterback faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct from massage therapists. In all 26 civil lawsuits were filed against Watson: 23 were settled, one was dropped and two are pending. Watson had 26 civil lawsuits: 23 were settled, one was dropped and two are pending.

Watson also agreed to follow a treatment plan put together by professional behavioral experts. He's been advised by his behavioral clinical team to not speak about his treatment program and recovery, but league sources say "he has made progress."

Watson has rarely spoken about the accusations, but when he did comment, he said "I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all the women I've impacted in a situation. My decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back. I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character."

He maintains he is innocent and says he never sexually assaulted anyone.