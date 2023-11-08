Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the inner-circle favorites for Defensive Player of the Year. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Garrett and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons are co-favorites, each with +180 odds to take home the trophy.

Fresh off another dominant game last week against the Arizona Cardinals in which he picked up a sack, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery, Garrett declared that he's getting near the apex of his career.

"I think I'm nearing my prime, the peak of my powers," Garrett said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "I think it's just matching that experience and that wisdom as well as my athletic ability. Both of those being combined, I think that's really taken my game to another level."

Garrett is having a monster season, with 9.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, and a league-high four forced fumbles. According to TruMedia, Garrett also checks in sixth in pressure rate (19.3%) among the 184 players who have rushed the passer at least 100 times this season. He's Pro Football Focus' highest-graded edge defender both overall and as a pass rusher.

Garrett has picked up at least 10 sacks in each of the last five seasons, and he's just a half-takedown away from doing it again. He's also made four Pro Bowls, two All-Pro first teams and two second teams during that time, and is well on his way to another dual Pro Bowl and All-Pro season.

For his part, Garrett deflects much of the credit elsewhere.

"I've got to give credit to my teammates and [defensive coordinator] Jim Schwartz because without those guys and him putting us in position to make plays, none of that's possible," he said. "He's willing to line me up anywhere and, and try out stuff. He knows I'm going to do my thing. He's like, 'We'll get you one on one and you'll wreak havoc, so go do it.'"